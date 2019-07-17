Mt. Trashmore offers exciting opportunity for mountain bikers

For years, Mount Trashmore was considered an eyesore. Now, it's turned into an asset for local mountain bikers and runners.

"I love it," said Laurie Worden of Cedar Rapids. "This is our money hard at work."

The bike trail is about 4,000 feet to the top. There's also another trail that goes down the hill.

"We do have a gravity fed, beginner-friendly flow trail," said Recreation Coordinator Zac Hornung. "It's a mountain biking dream. It has switchbacks, banked corners and rollers. It's a good ride down."