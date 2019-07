Mount Vernon went toe-to-toe with West Marshall in the Class 3A - Region 5 semi-finals on Friday. The Mustangs won 3-2 to advance to the Regional final.

It was tied 2-2 until Mount Vernon rallied in the bottom of the sixth. The Mustangs got a triple from Summer Brand. She later scored on a single from Lauren Swartzendruber.

Mount Vernon will face Solon in the Regional final at 7 p.m. on Monday.