In a Tuesday night boy/girl doubleheader, the Mount Vernon Mustangs swept the Williamsburg Raiders, 43-33 in the girls' game followed by a 54-42 final in the boys' game.

The Mount Vernon girls' team improves their record to 2-2 on the season while Williamsburg falls to 0-4.

On the boys' side, the Mustangs improve to 3-0 on the season and look ahead to a match up with Vinton-Shellsburg while the Raiders fall to 0-3 hoping to rebound against Beckman Catholic.