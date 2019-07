Mount Mercy race walker Jon Andersen will compete at the USA national track and field championships in the 10k race walk this Sunday in Des Moines.

Anderson started race walking with the Cedar Rapids track club as a 10-year-old.

Jon says he would love to set a PR this Sunday at the nationals. Andersen was an All-American race walker for Mount Mercy this season.

