Mount Mercy's Cassidy Courey earns spot on Team USA

Mount Mercy is ranked No. 1 in women's bowling, and one of its bowlers got a chance to show why she's one of the top bowlers in the country.

Junior Cassidy Courey earned a spot on Junior Team USA 2020 after qualifying through the Team USA Trials earlier this month.

"I've worked for about five years to try and get on," Courey said. "So it's really exciting to see all the hard work pay off."

Courey is just one of 13 women on the team roster, along with 14 men. She beat out more than 800 players in a youth tournament this past summer to advance to the Team USA Trials, which had more than 160 contestants.

"You have to be willing to grind," said Mount Mercy head coach Andy Diercks. "The format is set up to reward consistency and to reward consistent high finishes, which is what she did."

Diercks isn't just Courey's head coach at Mount Mercy, he's also an assistant coach for Team USA. Both are excited to continue to work together.

"I never get sick of having an athlete that works as hard as she does." Diercks said.

"There are four coaches for Junior Team USA and I have one at my disposal whenever I want," Courey said. "So it's awesome having him as a resource."

Training camp is from June 26-July 1 in Arlington, Texas.