Morgan Noonan goes from dancing at Xavier football games to Super Bowl

Dancing has been a huge part of Morgan Noonan's life. The Cedar Rapids native has never been afraid of the big stage, whether it was performing at a high school football game at Xavier to performing at this year's Super Bowl as a cheerleader for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think every morning I still wake up and say, this is real," Noonan said.

Noonan has been dancing for the past 20 years. She was on the dance team at Xavier and performed the halftime shows for football and basketball. After graduating from the University of Iowa, she moved to Kansas City for a job in graphic design, but also wanted to continue dancing.

That's when she got the idea to try out as a cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It turned out to be the greatest thing I've ever done," she said.

She just finished her second season with the Chiefs and will participate in tryouts later this month. Despite balancing a full-time job and being a cheerleader on Sundays, it's all worth it to Noonan, especially after experiencing the Super Bowl.

"If you would've told high school Morgan that she was going to dance in the Super Bowl, I think I would've said you were crazy, but it's so cool to see my journey and to think about those Friday Night Lights at Xavier and then to come to Miami, it still blows my mind," she said.

