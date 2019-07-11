Monticello rallies to beat CPU in extras

Monticello is headed to the Class 3A - Region 1 semi-finals after an amazing comeback win over Center Point-Urbana on Wednesday.

The Panthers trailed 8-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but rallied with four runs, including a two-run single from Jaelyn Aitchison. Neither team scored in the eighth.

In the top of the ninth, CPU's Shaelyn Hansen gave the Stormin' Pointers a 9-8 lead with an RBI-single. The Panthers responded in the bottom half with a solo home run, and then Sydney Hansen won the game on an RBI-single to left center for the 10-9 victory.

Monticello will travel to Davenport Assumption on Friday.