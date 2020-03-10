Monticello falls to Camanche 67-52 in 2A quarterfinal

The Monticello Panthers fell to the Camanche Indians 67-52 on Tuesday morning, ending their season in the 2A quarterfinal round with a 21-3 record. The trip to the state tournament was the first for the Panthers since the 1960 season and they leave with their heads held high.

"Its amazing, I mean its something everybody wants to experience." said junior Justin Recker when asked aboutn playing in the state tournament.

The Panthers had trouble stopping their River Valley Conference foes as they trailed for all but three seconds of the game. Camanche was hot from the start, building a lead of 13 after the first quarter.

"We knew we could beat them cause we had, but it takes nearly a perfect game." said Monticello head coach Tim Lambert. "Obviously, they are tremendously talented and well-coached so we knew what it would take that and we just didn’t have that perfect game today and they did. All the credit to them.”

Monticello was led by Recker who scored a game-high 21 points while adding four rebounds. Connor Lambert netter 12 and Ty Kehoe finished with 11 points.

The Indians received 17 points and nine rebounds from L.J. Henderson who shot 6-8 from the field. Cameron Skoenksen added 15 points for Camanche.

Camanche advances to the 2A semifinal round and will face off with top-seeded Boyden-Hull on Wednesday at 6:30.

