Former Iowa State Cyclone David Montgomery was awarded the Male Sportsperson of the Year Award from the Big12 conference.

The conference started the award in the 2000-01 season to recognize student-athletes who display outstanding sportsmanship and community service.

Montgomery, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears, becomes just the second Cyclone ever to receive the award. Four time national champion wrestler Cael Sanderson won the award in 2002.