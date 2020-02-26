Montezuma punches ticket to state, defeats Springville 77-57

The Montezuma Bravettes defeated the Springville Orioles 77-57 on Wednesday night to clinch a berth in the 1A state tournament. With the win, Montezuma improves to 23-1 on the season while the Orioles retire at 20-5.

The teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter that ended with Springville holding a 20-19 lead. Montezuma then went on a tear in the sercond quarter to take a 16 point lead at halftime.

Whatever the message was at halftime for Springville worked as the Orioles came out firing and took a one point lead with two minutes left in the third quarter. Springville's Morgan Nachazel had a game-high 24 points.

Montezuma then responded with a flurry of points in the fourth quarter and went on to win by 20, Hawkeye commit Shateah Wetering led the team with 20 points while Maddy McKeag added 18.