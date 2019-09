Three state cross country champions went head-to-head on Saturday in the 35th Monticello Invitational: Marie Hostetler of Mid-Prairie, Emily Staal of Springville-Central City and Adrianna Katcher of Center Point-Urbana.

Hostetler, a two-time defending 2A state champion, won the girls' race with a time of 17:56. Staal finished in second place and Katcher finished third overall.

In the boys' race, Dylan Darsidan of Camanche won with a time of 16:10.