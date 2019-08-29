Mid-Prairie dedicating football season to former player

Mid-Prairie is dedicating this football season to Colton Allen, who lost his life back on June 6th after finishing his junior season.

"As a team, just go out there and make sure we play every play for him and play with a passion, because that's what he'd want" said senior Isaac Boucher.

Colton's twin brother, Cory, held his jersey in the team poster that is titled: Band of Brothers.

"We see him and think about him every day," Cory said. "Just to kind of have him here or in the poster with us is kind of a thing to remember him."

Mid-Prairie will host Grinnell on Friday.