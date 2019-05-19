Mid-Prairie celebrates consecutive state titles

Marie Hostetler led the way with three titles (3,000m, distance medley relay, 1,500,) to lead the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks to their second consecutive 2A state track and field title.

The Golden Hawks finished with 49 team points, 10 higher than Aplington-Parkersburg who finished second.

"The foundation has been built over the last decade or so for sure." head coach Chris Tyler said. "Its just going to continue. I've seen some tremendous growth in the 7th and 8th grade classes on the girls and boys side."

Before last season, Mid-Prairie had never had a team title in track and field and now they have two in as many years. Both the athletes and coaches see success coming in the future.

"Success breeds more success." said Tyler. "I think the young kids, the parents of those children, they are seeing in the newspaper and the media and things like that and it's just creating more and more growth within the sport."