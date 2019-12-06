Mid-Prairie splits with Tipton

In a boy/girl doubleheader on Friday night, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks and Tipton Tigers split with the Golden Hawks winning the girls' game and the Tigers winning the boys'.

In the girls' game, Mid-Prairie won on a final score of 35-28, outscoring the Tigers 11-5 in the fourth quarter. Junior Phelan Hostetler finished with 13 points to lead the Golden Hawks.

In the boys' game afterwards, the Tigers got revenge winning 57-48. With the win, the Tigers get their first win of the season and improve to 1-2.