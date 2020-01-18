Michigan head coach Juwan Howard praises Iowa's Luka Garza

Coaches give praise to opposing players all the time, but when you get praise from Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, a 19-year NBA veteran, it's a big deal.

After Iowa's 90-83 win on Friday, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was asked what's impressed him about Luka Garza.

"He's proven that he's one of the best college basketball players in the country," Howard said. "I just wish I would've had a chance to see him in high school because what I've witnessed thus far is the guy's a player and all the work he's put in is definitely paying off for him."

"That means the world," said Garza. "He's the type of player that inspired me, in terms of just his dominance at all levels, at Michigan and in the NBA."

In two games against Michigan, Garza has scored 77 points and is the only Division I player to have multiple 30-point games against a single opponent this season.