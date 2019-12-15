Meyer sisters enjoy special moment on the court

Everyone on the Iowa women's basketball roster got a chance to play in Saturday's win against North Carolina Central. But there was one special moment that many won't forget.

In the third quarter, senior Makenzie Meyer and her younger sister, Megan, who's a freshman at Iowa, checked in together for the first time this season. With 48 seconds left in the third, Megan threw a pass to Makenzie and she hit a three-pointer, which gave Megan the assist.

"It was a moment we've been looking forward to for awhile," said Makenzie. "We haven't had that opportunity since high school."

Iowa hosts Drake on Saturday.