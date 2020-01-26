McKenna Warnock gives spark in 4th quarter, Iowa tops Michigan State

There was no way Iowa was going to lose when Megan Gustafson was in town for her jersey retirement ceremony.

The Hawkeyes' offense struggled through most of the game against Michigan State, but freshman McKenna Warnock gave the team a spark scoring 15 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter. Iowa won 74-57, extending its home winning streak to 32 games.

"I had a couple of play calls for me and everyone told me to take it at them," Warnock said.

Iowa is in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings.

The next two games will be on the road, starting with a trip to Penn State on Thursday. Tip-off for the game is 6 p.m.