Mary Ferentz set to host annual Ladies Football Academy

Mary Ferentz has been around the game of football for a long time being married to head coach Kirk Ferentz and raising three sons, who all played football for Iowa as well.

"Game days are nerve-racking obviously, but I think the good outweighs the bad," she said.

For the past nine years, she's used her platform to help raise money for the University of Iowa Children's Hospital with the Ladies Football Academy. The event has raised $2.1 million for the hospital.

"I love that they get to see the players and coaches the way I get to see the players and coaches," she said.

This year's event will be on June 8.