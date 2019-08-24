Mark Farley picks Will McElvain as UNI starting quarterback

When Mark Farley met with the media in early August, he said that the quarterback battle was between two players: redshirt freshman Will McElvain and redshirt sophomore Jacob Keller.

On Friday, Farley announced that McElvain will be the starting quarterback against Iowa State next Saturday.

McElvain was originally going to walk-on at Iowa State before signing with the Panthers.

"I knew that that would be the game, that I would potentially be able to start against -- for my first game," he said during Media Day.