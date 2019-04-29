Marion's Smith sets new program record for career goals scored

Marion senior Naomi Smith led the Indians with four goals in their 14-0 win over Monticello on Monday. Her fourth and final goal gave her 59 in her career, which sets a new program record for goals scored.

"I came in freshman year and I was just like really excited to play high school soccer, all my siblings had, I knew when I started playing that it was something I could do." Smith said. "It just feels like really satisfactory just to get it done."

Smith leads the Indians (7-0) with 14 goals on the year to go along with a team-high seven assists.

"It was just a build up and a lot of hard work with my teammates making me a better person making me a better player." Smith said. "I couldn't thank enough the seniors of my freshman and sophomore year to absolutely push the heck out of me and make me strive for what I could accomplish and what they knew I could accomplish and its just really heartwarming to see how my teammates are encouraging me."