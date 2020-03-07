Marion's Morgan Paige inducted into Iowa Girls Basketball Hall of Fame

Morgan Paige made a return to Wells Fargo Arena. The former Marion standout was one of three players inducted into the 2020 Iowa Girls Basketball Hall of Fame during Saturday's state tournament.

Paige led Marion to its first state tournament appearance in school history back in 2008. The Indians also made an appearance at state her senior season. She finished with 1,795 points for her high school career.

"As a basketball player, it's something you've always wanted to do, but you don't always think it's possible, and I'm over here," Paige said after receiving the award.

After high school, Paige played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin collecting 1,230 career points.

She's now an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator at North Dakota State.