Marion's Katy Davis winning gold medals in weightlifting

Marion's Katy Davis has a goal of becoming the strongest woman in the world in her age group. The training that she does in her basement has certainly helped her reach those goals.

Recently, she won the trifecta for her weight class at 165 pounds. In April, she won the Masters National Championships in Salt Lake City. Then in June, she won the Pan American Masters Weightlifting Championships in Orlando. Then two months later in Montreal, she competed against the 10 best lifters in the world, and won.

"I love proving to myself how strong I can be," Davis said.