The Marion Indians knocked out the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks 56-43 on Thursday night to advance to the 3A substate 3 championship game. The Indians outscored the Go-Hawks 24-8 in the fourth quarter.

The Go-Hawks close out their season with a record of 12-10 while the Indians improve to 19-4.

Marion will face off with CPU, who defeated the Decorah Vikings 67-43, in the substate 3 title game on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the US Cellular Center.