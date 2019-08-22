Marion looking to continue winning culture

When Tim Lovell took over as the head coach four years ago, Marion was on a 17-game losing streak. Since then, the Indians have put together two winning seasons.

They're hoping to bounce back from last year's 4-5 finish, but the schedule won't be easy. Marion will face the top-three ranked teams in Class 3A: Western Dubuque, Xavier and Solon. It's a scary schedule, but the team welcomes it.

"We have to go out and earn it," said Lovell. "And our guys have really bought into it. That's the biggest culture thing that has really changed."

"That's fine with us," said senior linebacker Ben Gibson. "Give us the best teams you got; it just makes us better."

It's not just the schedule that will be tough, the Indians also have to find a new quarterback to replace three-year starter Trevor Paulsen. The battle is between Trevor's younger brother, Ryan, and junior Wyatt Cannon.

Marion opens the season at home versus Washington on Friday, Aug. 30.