Both Center Point-Urbana and Marion entered Saturday's game with long winning streaks. Only one would stand.

Marion, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, defeated third-ranked CPU, 45-43. The win extended Marion's Wamac Conference winning streak to 76 games and it ended CPU's 25-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Sadie Struchen led the Indians with 18 points, including five 3-pointers. Ryley Goebel had a team-high 16 points for CPU.