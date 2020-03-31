Marion family using social distancing time to get fit together

With health clubs closed by the state to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, a lot of families are working out at home these days.

Katy Davis lifts weights in the Davis family basement gym, with her husband Ben, right. The Davis family has been doing morning workouts together during a time of increased social distancing. (Scott Saville/KCRG)

That includes the Davis family, who starts their day with the entire family exercising together. At 9:00 a.m., the Davis family, three generations strong, hits their Marion basement gym: Grandma, Mom, Dad and their daughters all getting fit together.

"Being able to share fitness with both my daughters and my mother, it inspires me," Katy Davis, the mother, said. "I get to show my daughters how important fitness is. My mom shows both me and my daughters that you don’t have to stop ever."

Even Dad could learn a thing or two during the workouts.

"For me, it’s awesome I live and I’m surrounded by strong women," Ben Davis, the family father, said. "It is neat to try to be able to keep up with them."

While Grandma, Mom, and Dad hit the weights, their daughter Colette does her frozen video workout.

"I like to do yoga," Colette Davis said.

The yoga teacher incorporates yoga moves into stories. Today she did Frozen. She did Pokémon Yesterday.

One of the positives during this difficult time is seeing families spending quality time together. It is stress relief, especially right now.

"They know that there is focus on fitness and health in the house," Cynthia Martin, the grandmother of the family, said. "They understand no matter what we are going to keep moving and not just stay in the house and not do anything."