Marion edges Clear Creek-Amana to advance to regional semi-finals

You hear the saying that it's hard to beat a team three times in a season, but that's what the Marion softball team did on Thursday.

The Indians defeated Clear Creek-Amana in the Class 4A - Region 5 quarterfinals, 3-2.

The game started with a two-run home run in the first inning from Marion's Cloee Kraft to give the Indians a 2-0 lead. They added another run in the third on a Jazlyn Grosskreutz RBI-triple to make it 3-0.

Clear Creek-Amana quickly responded in the top of the fourth with a two-run blast from junior Ainsley Schrock. But the Clippers couldn't find that tying run.

Marion will face Independence in the semi-finals at 7 p.m. on Saturday.