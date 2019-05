Marion High School girls' basketball head coach and activities director Corby Laube was placed on administrative leave according to The Gazette. The school hasn't commented on the situation.

Laube has been the girls' basketball head coach since 2012. The Indians have been to the state tournament the last four years and won a state title in 2018. They finished runner-up this season and in 2017.

He has an overall record of 129-40.