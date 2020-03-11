Lynx topple Treynor 79-58, will attempt to defend 2A title against Boyden-Hull

For the second-straight season, the North Linn Lynx will face off with the Boyden-Hull Comets for the 2A state championship after the Lynx knocked off the Treynor Cardinals 79-58 in the semifinal round.

Austin Miller led the way with 29 points and 14 rebounds while Cade Haughenbury added 20 points.

Treynor was led by Jack Stogdill who netted 15 points for the Cardinals who end their season at 25-2. With the win, the Lynx improve to a perfect 26-0 on the season.

The Lynx and Comets square off for the 2A state championsip on Friday at 3:45 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.