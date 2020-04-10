Luka Garza declares for NBA Draft, but leaves door open for return

Iowa All-American Luka Garza announced on Friday that he has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, but he also noted in his announcement, "I will be keeping my eligibility."

Garza will not hire an agent. The announcement allows him to receive feedback from NBA scouts. For now, underclassmen have until June 3 to retain their college eligibility. If the NBA Draft is postponed, the deadline would be pushed back.

Garza set a single-season school record scoring 740 points. The junior also received several awards, including being named the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year.