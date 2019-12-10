Luka Garza becomes first Hawkeye to ever win National Player of the Week honor

Iowa junior Luka Garza had a week to remember, averaging 33.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in two road games against Syracuse and #4 Michigan. The rest of the country took notice as Garza was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, the first time a Hawkeye has ever won the honor.

Last Friday against Michigan, Garza scored a career high 44 points which are the most scored by a big man in program history. Last Tuesday against Syracuse, Garza scored a game high 23 and posted nine rebounds in the winning effort.

"It started with my three point shooting. I didn't really feel like I shot the ball well last year to my standard. I really locked in on that with my dad and my coaches and then after that I really focused on my strength and quickness." Garza said. "Going into the summer I have a mission. I want to improve that's just the type of player I am."

Garza's father, Frank, spends a lot of time working with his son in the offseason and he never misses a game.

"My dad taught me the game." Garza said. "He is there every single game for me. He is my best friend off the floor. It is for him to have he put the ball in my hands when I was a little kid. Everything I have learned and everything I have done is a credit to him."