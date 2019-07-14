Lugnuts shut out Kernels, even series at one game a piece

A 7th inning home run by Hagen Danner was the difference in Sunday's game as the Cedar Rapids Kernels fell to the Lansing Lugnuts 2-0. The three-game series is now even at one game a piece entering Monday's rubber match that starts at 12:05.

The Kernels were able to register just five hits on the day as Lansing starter Eric Pardinho went five strong scoreless innings.

Kernels starter Kai-Wei Teng registered six scoreless innings allowing just five hits. In the 7th, reliever J.T. Perez entered the game and surrendered the game's only runs.