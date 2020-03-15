Loras women's basketball makes history, but still wonders after NCAA Tournament cancelled

Sunday normally would've been a day filled with college basketball teams watching Selection Sunday to see if they made it into the NCAA Tournament. In Dubuque, the Loras women's basketball team was hoping to continue its historic season in the Sweet 16.

It never happened after the NCAA cancelled all the winter tournaments last week due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus .

"It's not a speech you're ever ready for," said Loras head coach Justin Heinzen. "I think they understand why. I think there's just an abrupt sadness."

It was the Duhawks' fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, but the team made history by winning its first ever NCAA Tournament game beating UW-Lacrosse 68-52 in the first round. The next day, they defeated No. 4 DePauw University 71-60 to advance to the Sweet 16.

"There's always 'what if' and 'how far could this team have advanced' and I think we think about that right now," said Heinzen. "I think they'll be proud of what they did."