Longtime basketball head coach Bob Hilmer retires

Bob Hilmer's coaching career is something hardly anyone can duplicate.

After 57 years on the sidelines, Hilmer announced his retirement. He was the head coach at Fredericksburg, Forest City, WACO and most recently North Linn. He finished with a career record of 917-347 and is the all-time winningest coach in the state of Iowa.

For the past five years, he was the co-head coach at North Linn along with his son, MIke. He also had the opportunity to coach his two grandsons, Jake and Austin. In 2018, all four of them helped the Lynx win their first ever state title.