Lone Tree native Steve Forbes hired as Wake Forest head coach

Steve Forbes' coaching career has taken him all over the country. He's coached at colleges in Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Kansas and Florida.

East Tennessee State head coach Steve Forbes applauds his team during an NCAA men's college basketball championship game against Wofford in the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. East Tennessee St. defeated Wofford 72-58. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Now, his hard work has paid off with his first head coaching opportunity at a Power-5 school. On Thursday, Forbes was named the men's basketball head coach at Wake Forest.

"I think the best way to get a job is to do a great job with the one that you have and I've always taken pride in that," Forbes said at his introductory press conference. "I've never been one to look ahead or look for another job. Those always came to me because I was doing a great job with the one that I had."

Forbes spent the last five seasons as the head coach at East Tennessee State. He collected 130 wins, including a school-record 30 this past season. He also led the Buccaneers to two Southern Conference Tournament championships.