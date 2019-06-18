Local man makes transformational fitness change

"There was a picture of me in the paper when my brother and I open fresh wraps. It was an eye-opening photo for me I didn't realize I let myself get that big." said Cedar Rapids resident Nate Allick.

Allick knew he had to make changes so he did. He changed his diet and started working out at Anvil Gym putting his body through some grueling workouts.

"I tried 100 things over my life, none of them really worked and went up and down.." Allick said. "I stuck to a diet, started exercising, you start seeing the results start building out the results."

The workouts and dieting paid off for Allick, he dropped a lot of weight really fast.

"I started eating a little bit better. Moving a little bit. It turned into more and more and more. Three months later, I lost 90 pounds and went back to the doctor they took me off the medicine I was on. Here we are a year later and rocking and rolling." said Allick.

Allick has lost 115 pounds in the last year the bottom line is he feels healthy and that's the most important thing.

