The Lisbon Lions clinched a spot in the 1A quarterfinals following a 1-0 walk-off win in the 13th inning over Belle Plaine on Monday evening.

With runners on second and third and two outs, senior Sam Schrantz singles through the left side of the infield which brought home the game's only run.

The Lions now await a match-up with Wayne (23-8) in the 1A quarterfinal that will be played Monday at 1:00pm in Fort Dodge.