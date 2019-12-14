Lisbon dominates at Mount Vernon Invitational

The Lisbon Lions put on a dominating performance at the 54th Mount Vernon Invitational on Saturday with seven wrestlers winning titles. Of those seven, six of the victories came by first period falls.

The Lions scored 336.5 team points to finish in first place, 165.5 point ahead of Davenport Assumption who finished second.

Lisbon was led by Cael Happel (138) who won his fourth Mount Vernon Invite championship. Cade Siebrect, Brandon Paez, Robert Avila Jr, Max Kohl, Cole Clark and Brant Baltes were the other Lisbon winners.

West Liberty finished fourth as a team thanks to Will Esmoil and Kobe Simon bringing home titles. Esmoil defeated Marshall Hauck of Lisbon 8-2 while Simon took down Keean Kamerling of Mount vernon 9-3 in weight class 220.

Full results of the Invitational are below.

106

1st Place - Derrick Bass of Davenport Assumption

2nd Place - Dawson Schmit of Wapsie Valley

3rd Place - Quincy Happel of Lisbon

113

1st Place - Cade Siebrecht of Lisbon

2nd Place - Alex Beaver of West Liberty

3rd Place - Jacob Maes of Davenport Assumption

120

1st Place - Brandon Paez of Lisbon

2nd Place - Ethan Forker of Davenport Assumption

3rd Place - Danil Wall of Beckman Catholic

126

1st Place - Mason Dye of Sigourney-Keota

2nd Place - Gaven Hiler of Marion

3rd Place - Lincoln Holub of Lisbon

132

1st Place - Robert Avila Jr. of Lisbon

2nd Place - Mitchell Moore of Wapello

3rd Place - Drake Collins of West Liberty

138

1st Place - Cael Happel of Lisbon

2nd Place - Michael Macias of Davenport Assumption

3rd Place - Christian Stanek of Xavier

145

1st Place - Daniel Meeker of Wapello

2nd Place - Gage McCoy of Lisbon

3rd Place - Mason Recker of Beckman Catholic

152

1st Place - Will Esmoil of West Liberty

2nd Place - Marshall Hauck of Lisbon

3rd Place - Evan Forker of Davenport Assumption

160

1st Place - Ayden Frazer of Washington

2nd Place - Peyton Angelias of Lisbon

3rd Place - Caelen Shannon of Xavier

170

1st Place - Max Kohl of Lisbon

2nd Place - Tim Nimley of Muscatine

3rd Place - Isaac Cechota of Marion

182

1st Place - Evan Wulfekuhle of Beckman Catholic

2nd Place - John Argo of Davenport Assumption

3rd Place - Truman Krob of Lisbon

195

1st Place - Cole Clark of Lisbon

2nd Place - Ryan Cook of Xavier

3rd Place - Aiden Morgan of Davenport Assumption

220

1st Place - Kobe Simon of West Liberty

2nd Place - Keean Kamerling of Mount Vernon

3rd Place - Luke Recker of East Buchanan

285

1st Place - Brant Baltes of Lisbon

2nd Place - Gabe Hayes of Louisa Muscatine

3rd Place - Landon Nunemaker of East Buchanan

Team Results

1 Lisbon 336.5

2 Davenport Assumption 171.0

3 Beckman Catholic 142.0

4 West Liberty 132.0

5 Wapsie Valley 95.0

6 Wapello 93.0

7 Muscatine 87.0

8 Xavier 85.0

9 Marion 71.0

10 Louisa Muscatine 59.0