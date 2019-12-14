Lisbon dominates at Mount Vernon Invitational

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa. (KCRG) - The Lisbon Lions put on a dominating performance at the 54th Mount Vernon Invitational on Saturday with seven wrestlers winning titles. Of those seven, six of the victories came by first period falls.
The Lions scored 336.5 team points to finish in first place, 165.5 point ahead of Davenport Assumption who finished second.
Lisbon was led by Cael Happel (138) who won his fourth Mount Vernon Invite championship. Cade Siebrect, Brandon Paez, Robert Avila Jr, Max Kohl, Cole Clark and Brant Baltes were the other Lisbon winners.
West Liberty finished fourth as a team thanks to Will Esmoil and Kobe Simon bringing home titles. Esmoil defeated Marshall Hauck of Lisbon 8-2 while Simon took down Keean Kamerling of Mount vernon 9-3 in weight class 220.
Full results of the Invitational are below.
106
1st Place - Derrick Bass of Davenport Assumption
2nd Place - Dawson Schmit of Wapsie Valley
3rd Place - Quincy Happel of Lisbon
113
1st Place - Cade Siebrecht of Lisbon
2nd Place - Alex Beaver of West Liberty
3rd Place - Jacob Maes of Davenport Assumption
120
1st Place - Brandon Paez of Lisbon
2nd Place - Ethan Forker of Davenport Assumption
3rd Place - Danil Wall of Beckman Catholic
126
1st Place - Mason Dye of Sigourney-Keota
2nd Place - Gaven Hiler of Marion
3rd Place - Lincoln Holub of Lisbon
132
1st Place - Robert Avila Jr. of Lisbon
2nd Place - Mitchell Moore of Wapello
3rd Place - Drake Collins of West Liberty
138
1st Place - Cael Happel of Lisbon
2nd Place - Michael Macias of Davenport Assumption
3rd Place - Christian Stanek of Xavier
145
1st Place - Daniel Meeker of Wapello
2nd Place - Gage McCoy of Lisbon
3rd Place - Mason Recker of Beckman Catholic
152
1st Place - Will Esmoil of West Liberty
2nd Place - Marshall Hauck of Lisbon
3rd Place - Evan Forker of Davenport Assumption
160
1st Place - Ayden Frazer of Washington
2nd Place - Peyton Angelias of Lisbon
3rd Place - Caelen Shannon of Xavier
170
1st Place - Max Kohl of Lisbon
2nd Place - Tim Nimley of Muscatine
3rd Place - Isaac Cechota of Marion
182
1st Place - Evan Wulfekuhle of Beckman Catholic
2nd Place - John Argo of Davenport Assumption
3rd Place - Truman Krob of Lisbon
195
1st Place - Cole Clark of Lisbon
2nd Place - Ryan Cook of Xavier
3rd Place - Aiden Morgan of Davenport Assumption
220
1st Place - Kobe Simon of West Liberty
2nd Place - Keean Kamerling of Mount Vernon
3rd Place - Luke Recker of East Buchanan
285
1st Place - Brant Baltes of Lisbon
2nd Place - Gabe Hayes of Louisa Muscatine
3rd Place - Landon Nunemaker of East Buchanan
Team Results
1 Lisbon 336.5
2 Davenport Assumption 171.0
3 Beckman Catholic 142.0
4 West Liberty 132.0
5 Wapsie Valley 95.0
6 Wapello 93.0
7 Muscatine 87.0
8 Xavier 85.0
9 Marion 71.0
10 Louisa Muscatine 59.0