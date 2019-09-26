Lisbon adjusts to not having home field for the 2019 season

This season has been anything but normal for the Lisbon football team. Right now, the Lions' home field is under construction as the school builds a new track and football field. It's forced the team to find other practice and home game options.

"For me, it's a little stressful," said Lisbon head coach Phil Whitman. "For the coaches, it's a little stressful that we have to take our trailer and get to where we're going and make sure we have all our equipment with us in the trailer, get it out, get it ready. For the kids, we try to make it as simple as possible."

"I feel like anywhere that has green grass, we can practice," said senior offensive lineman Zach Squires.

On Monday's and Wednesday's, the team practices at Elliot Park in Mount Vernon. On Tuesday's, practice is at the middle school in Mount Vernon. On Thursday, the Lions travel to Stanwood and use the practice fields at North Cedar. Their home games are held at Cornell College.

"We make it work however way we can," said sophomore running back Jamien Moore.

All the players and coaches have accepted the added responsibilities needed to make the situation work. Even head coach Phil Whitman got his Commercial Driver's License to drive the school bus to and from practice.

"Our game day bus driver gave me the nickname 'Curbs' for hitting curbs the first couple of weeks of practice," Whitman said. "But it's been pretty smooth sailing since."