In the 1A quarterfinal round, the Lisbon Lions defeated Wayne 1-0 and advanced to the semifinal round.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when Samantha Bennett hit a RBI double to score the games only run.

Skylar Sadler tossed a complete game shutout for Lisbon allowing four hits and striking out six.

The Lions will now play Clarksville on Wednesday afternoon in the 1A semifinal after the Indians defeated Bishop Garrigan.