Linn-Mar's Brinkmeyer announces retirement

In a school press release, Linn-Mar boys soccer head coach Corey Brinkmeyer announced his retirement after nearly 20 seasons.

“I have decided that now is the right time to step down from our program, as both the Director, and Head Boys’ Varsity Coach”, says Brinkmeyer in the press release. “I have been blessed to work with outstanding assistant coaches, administrators, and of course, countless players for 20 years. I have so many great memories from all of the teams I’ve had the honor of coaching.”

During his time at Linn-Mar, Brinkmeyer's teams earned nearly 200 wins and qualified for six state tournaments. His greatest accomplishment came in 2015, when the Lions won the 3A state title and finished the season ranked #11th in the country.

“It will be strange, I’m sure, not being on the field next spring, but I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and concentrating on my other professional duties”, says Brinkmeyer, who is Linn-Mar High School’s Business Department Chair, and manages the student-run business, the ROARstore. “I will continue to support our players from the stands and wish them the best of luck.”