Linn-Mar had to fight hard for every run, but came away with an 8-7 victory over Prairie on Wednesday.

The Lions drew first blood in the first inning with a three-run single from Alex Greene. Prairie then responded with five runs in the second.

The Hawks led 7-4 after five innings, but Linn-Mar was able to tally four runs in the final two innings.

Linn-Mar improves to 18-5 overall.