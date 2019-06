The Linn-Mar Lions shut out Muscatine 5-0 on Monday night to advance to their second straight state quarterfinal.

The Lions improve to 18-1 on the season and received the #3 seed in the state tournament. On Thursday, Linn-Mar will face off with #6 Ankeny in the quarterfinal round at 4:45 p.m.

OTHER 3A SCORES

Dowling Catholic def. Iowa City West 3-0

Ankeny def. Prairie 4-0

Ankeny Centennial def. Kennedy 2-0