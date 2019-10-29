Linn-Mar quarterback doubles as quarterback and race team crew member

On Friday nights, you will see Marcus Orr throwing touchdown passes on the gridiron for the Linn-Mar Lions. On Saturdays and Sundays, you will see Marcus working on different team.

Orr works on the pit crew of the Chad Simpson racing team, one of the top late model dirt racing teams in the Midwest.

"Dad took me to my first race track in West Liberty when I was a little boy and it is something that I fell in love with." Orr said.

"Once I heard about Chad living in my hometown here, I thought that be kind of cool so I came over one night and thankfully hasn't kicked me out yet."

"He's taking shocks off, he's turning tires and getting things ready to go." Simpson said. "He's taking the doors off and stuff. We spent all winter long out here building new bodies and getting the car ready and doing all that kind of stuff. He is usually here when he's not playing sports."

Orr led Linn-Mar to a district title this year throwing for 1,657 yards and 18 touchdowns with just one interception.

"It takes teamwork." Orr said. "I'm just one of the 11 guys out there so I couldn't do it without my teammates, lineman, coaches, everyone doing a really good job. The other night we threw it in nine different guys. We have a lot of weapons and they all do a really great job for us."

Orr says being on the Chad Simpson race team has made him a better football player teaching him about team work and preparation.

"It is a lot like football actually." Orr said. "Most people think you just show up for the track and you look good but a lot of that preparation comes during the week. It is a lot of work during the week to be successful but it feels good when it pays off at the track."