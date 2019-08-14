Linn-Mar looking to take next step under Paul James

Linn-Mar finished last season with a 3-6 record, but won two of its final three games. The Lions are hoping to carry that momentum into the third year of head coach Paul James' tenure.

James feels the program continues to head in the right direction.

"It'll turn out to be wins and losses, but what it's going to be is confidence on the field, knowing what to do, being highly motivated," he said.

The Lions do bring back starting quarterback Marcus Orr. He'll have plenty of weapons surrounding him, including six-foot-six wide receiver Will Zahradnik and six-foot-three receiver Brandon Raus.

"We have a couple of new players that weren't out last year that are really good athletes," said Orr. "We're going to have a lot of weapons."

Linn-Mar opens the season at home versus Dubuque Senior on Aug. 30.