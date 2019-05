The weather has affected many Regional girls' high school soccer games in the last two days. Some have been suspended while others were called after halftime depending on the score.

Linn-Mar was up 2-0 at halftime over Dubuque Hempstead, but the game was called because of the weather, which gave the Lions the win.

They'll face Muscatine in the Regional championship at 6 p.m. on Monday.