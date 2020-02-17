Linn-Mar Lions boy's swimming reflects on season following state tournament

The Linn-Mar boy's swimming team joined Scott Saville for On Iowa Live on Monday, February 17, 2020.

The Lions finished 7th at the state swim meet last weekend in Iowa City.

The Lions are led by Senior Nick Cavanah who finished fourth in the 100m butterfly at state, and 6th in the 100m backstroke and was also a part of two podium relay teams.

The Lions finished fourth in the 200m free relay with the team of Cavanah, Alex Cochrane, Cooper Callahan and Aiden Carstensen.