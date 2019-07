Right away, Linn-Mar had to climb out of a hole after Bettendorf put up four runs in the top of the first inning.

The Lions did claw their way back and had a 5-4 lead going into the top of the seventh. Bettendorf tied it up, but Linn-Mar's Greg Hall saved the day with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lions the 6-5 victory.