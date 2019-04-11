Lindell Wigginton ready for the NBA Draft

Lindell Wigginton announced last week he's entering the NBA Draft, and plans on staying in through the whole process. He went through the process last year, but decided to come back to Iowa State for his sophomore season.

He did go through some struggles missing the first 10 games of the season due to injury. When he returned to the lineup, he came off the bench after being a starter his freshman season.

Despite a lot of adversity, he doesn't have any regrets coming back for his sophomore year.

"I think I did learn in a lot of areas and I think the injuries helped me with the mental stage," Wigginton told the media on Wednesday.

The NBA Draft is on Thursday, June 20.