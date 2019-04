Eastern Iowa came away with a few champions on the opening day of the Drake Relays in Des Moines.

Liberty's Ashlyn Keeney ran the fastest time by a freshman in the 3,000 meter run with a time of 9:39.6.

Also, Tipton's Jamie Kofron repeated as the discus champion. New Hampton's Noah Fenske won the shot put. Linn-Mar's Dimia Burrell set a new school record with a jump of 18-1, it was enough to finish second overall.